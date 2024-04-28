US To Withdraw Troops From Chad, Niger Amid Shifting Alliances

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United States will withdraw most of its troops stationed in Chad and Niger, according to the Pentagon. This move comes amid growing tensions and a shift in allegiances within the Sahel region.

“We have to adjust sometimes based on the dynamics on the ground,” acknowledged US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, during a recent press conference.

Brown emphasized that the US remains committed to counterterrorism efforts in Africa, stating,“We will continue our operations and work with many African nations.”

The Pentagon clarified that the withdrawal from Chad is a temporary measure. Spokesperson Patrick Ryder explained that some troops were already scheduled to rotate out, while the remainder will be“repositioned” following discussions with Chadian officials. This move is part of an ongoing security cooperation review, which will resume after Chad's May 6 presidential election.

Talks are underway between US and Nigerien officials regarding the withdrawal of American troops stationed there. A meeting between military leaders from both sides is scheduled for next week to ensure a“transparent and respectful” withdrawal process.

According to US media reports, the withdrawal follows pressure, both explicit and implicit, from both Chad and Niger. The New York Times reports that this trend reflects a broader shift in the Sahel region, where several countries are re-evaluating their ties with Western nations.

Chad specifically requested the US vacate an army base, a crucial outpost in the fight against jihadist insurgencies. This follows a similar move by Niger, a key US ally in the region, which suspended its security agreement with the US last month. These developments come amidst a wave of coups in the Sahel, with some military-ruled governments forging closer ties with Russia and distancing themselves from the West.

The US withdrawal from Chad and Niger marks a significant shift in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region. It remains to be seen how this realignment will impact regional security and stability.