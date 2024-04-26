Pakistani Youth And Saudi Woman Rescued In Joint Islamabad-Larkana Police Operation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a collaborative effort between Islamabad and Larkana police, a Pakistani youth and a woman from Saudi Arabia were successfully rescued and subsequently transferred to Islamabad. The joint operation, conducted within the jurisdiction of Rahmatpur police station in Larkana city, led to the safe recovery of both individuals.

The initiative stemmed from an FIR registered on April 18 at Islamabad's Margalla police station, following a complaint by Saudi Arabian diplomat Badr al-Haribi regarding the alleged kidnapping of Saudi national Hanan Abdullah al-Bashar.

The accused in the case, Pakistani citizen Abdul Wahid Khan, was purportedly charged with the abduction of Hanan Abdullah al-Bashar from Sector F8 of Islamabad. Prompt police action ensued, culminating in the recovery of the Saudi woman and Abdul Wahid Khan within the precincts of Rehmatpur police station.

Confirming the operation's success, SSP Larkana stated that both the woman and the accused had been handed over to Islamabad police custody. However, both the apprehended woman and the accused maintain that they are married. Additionally, the Saudi woman was found in possession of over 30,000 riyals.

According to police sources, the 37-year-old Saudi woman held a position as an officer in a bank in Saudi Arabia and developed a friendship with 22-year-old Abdul Wahid from Dir Lower. Initially visiting Dir Lower on a tourist visa, the Saudi woman's acquaintance with Abdul Wahid commenced.

Following persuasion from Abdul Wahid's parents, the woman returned to Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, their purported communication persisted, leading to the woman's reappearance at Abdul Wahid's residence on the 25th of Ramadan. Subsequently, both individuals mysteriously vanished, prompting the collaborative police effort to locate them and ensure their safe return.