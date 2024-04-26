Russia Deploys Two Submarine Missile Carriers To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have put two submarine missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea, with a total volley of up to eight Kalibrs.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces announced this on Telegram .

"Following a long pause, the enemy put two submarine missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea. The total volley of Kalibrs is up to eight missiles," the statement said.

The other enemy warships are currently stationed at their bases.

The Defense Forces has emphasized that the level of missile threat is exceedingly high.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia compensates for the absence of missile-carrying warships in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea with mobile platforms in Crimea.