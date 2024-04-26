Italy Receives Over 1.7 Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas From Azerbaijan Via TAP

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Italy via the Trans AdriaticPipeline (TAP) in January-February 2024 amounted to 1,713,000,000cubic meters, Azernews reports, citing the ItalianMinistry of Environment and Energy Security said in astatement.
"In January-February 2024, 1.713 billion cubic meters of gaswere supplied to Italy via TAP compared to 1.553 billion cubicmeters in January-February last year. Thus, in the reporting periodof this year, the volume of supplies increased by 10.3%," theministry said.
At the same time, according to the ministry, supplies ofAzerbaijani gas to Italy amounted to 835 million cubic meters inFebruary, which is 19.1% more than in February last year.
According to the ministry, in 2023 Italy received 9.988 billioncubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan via TAP (a decline of 3.2%compared to 2022).
Azerbaijan began exporting gas to Europe on December 31,2020.
