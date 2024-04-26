Kyrgyzstan's Goodwill Gesture Has Symbolic Meaning, Farid Shafiyev Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Kyrgyzstan's goodwill gesture to build a school in Karabakh notonly makes a practical contribution to the restoration of theliberated territories, but also has a symbolic meaning, Chairman ofthe Board of Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of InternationalRelations Farid Shafiyev said at a round table on the topic“Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz relations at the present stage: deepening thestrategic partnership,” Azernews reports.

“Recently, the dynamics of bilateral relations between thecountries have been qualitatively changing and developing is implementing investment projects with Kyrgyzstan. Ithink relations will continue to develop,” he noted.

According to Shafiyev, the role of the Middle Corridor, whereAzerbaijan would also like to see Kyrgyzstan, is growing everyday.