Teen BJP Activist Found Dead In Mysterious Circumstances In Bengal’S Moyna

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) An 18-year-old BJP activist was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Moyna in West Bengal's East Midnapore district.

The deceased was identified as Dinobondhu Midya, a resident of Goramohol village.

His body was recovered early Friday morning at a storehouse of betel leaf there. As the cops reached the spot to recover the body, the local people protested and shouted slogans.

They claimed that this was a typical case of murder, where the teenager was first killed and then his body was hung to make it appear as a suicide. The cops of the local police station started an investigation into the matter.

According to the family members of the victim, he left his house on Thursday evening carrying his mobile. However, as he did not return home till late hours, his family members tried to contact him over his mobile phone which was switched off.

After that, the family members went out searching for him and finally, spotted his body. The local BJP leadership has accused goons enjoying the backing of the Trinamool Congress as responsible for the tragic incident. The ruling party leaders, however, have rubbished the allegations.