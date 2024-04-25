(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sintana, Tornado at 52-Week Highs on News

Cannabix, Methanex, Tricon at 52-Week Highs on News Cannabix Technologies (C) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Thursday. Cannabix Technologies reports that Friedel, LLC, a private monitoring agency, based in Montana has deployed the Breath Logix Alcohol Breathalyzer (formerly known as the“CAB” product offering) under its 24/7 Sobriety Program.Methanex Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $64.58 Thursday. Methanex declared a $0.185 dividend Thursday.Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.36 Thursday. Tricon today announced receipt of Investment Canada Act approval in connection with the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to which Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, together with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Tricon for US$11.25 per Common Share in cash.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $88.32 Thursday. No news stories available today.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.47 Thursday. No news stories available today.AltaGas Ltd. (T) (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.08 Thursday. No news stories available today.Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Genesis Land Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.97 Thursday. No news stories available today.Osino Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 Thursday. No news stories available today.Phenom Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.SilverCrest Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.40 Thursday. No news stories available today.Stack Capital Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.40 Wednesday. No news stories available today.The Western Investment Company of Canada (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

