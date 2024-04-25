               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Disposal Of Czech Portfolio To S IMMO AG


4/25/2024 2:20:50 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Contract/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Disposal of Czech Portfolio to S IMMO AG
25.04.2024 / 12:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102
254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 25 April 2024

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Disposal of Czech Portfolio to S IMMO AG

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“ CPIPG ” or the“ Group” ) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding agreement for the sale of a portfolio totalling 6 properties located in the Czech Republic to S IMMO AG.

Today, a subsidiary of CPIPG signed a contract with a subsidiary of S IMMO AG for the sale of two office buildings, two shopping centres, a mixed-use property and a single-tenant retail building with a total lettable area of around 136,000 m2, located in the Czech Republic. The transaction property value is EUR 463 million and annual rental income of around EUR 28.3 million. After the deduction of financial liabilities (approx. EUR 236 million), other balance sheet adjustments (approx. EUR 10.5 million) and commercial deductions (approx. EUR 40.5 million), the net consideration is approx. EUR 176 million, subject to standard balance sheet adjustments. Approximately EUR 76 million of the net proceeds will be financed initially by a vendor loan.

The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction given that CPIPG indirectly consolidates S IMMO AG.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer
...

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn


25.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1889645


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN25042024004691010666ID1108139887

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search