Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Splitter Chip Market Size, Share, Trends 2024-32

Report Highlights:



How big is the Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Splitter Chip Market?



The global planar lightwave circuit (PLC) splitter chip market size reached US$ 1.4 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 2.5 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.



What are Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Splitter Chip?



Planar Lightwave Circuit or PLC splitter is a component in optical communication systems used for dividing one or two light beams into multiple light beams uniformly or combining multiple light beams into one or two light beams. It has a passive component with a special waveguide made of planar silica, quartz, or other materials. They can be classified based on different packages, including small-size PLC splitter that needs to be used in terminal boxes and big-size rack-mounted PLC splitter that can be installed in racks. PLC splitter chips find applications in various optical communication systems, including passive optical networks (PON), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks, and other telecommunications and data communication systems.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Splitter Chip industry?



The Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) Splitter Chip market growth is driven by the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable optical communication networks. These chips are essential components in FTTH networks, enabling efficient splitting and distribution of optical signals to multiple end-users. Additionally, these chips are used in data center interconnects, facilitating efficient optical signal distribution within and between data centers. Further, advancements in optical communication technologies, such as wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) and coherent optical communication enhance the efficiency and capacity of optical networks, increasing the demand for PLC splitter chips with higher performance. Overall, the planar lightwave circuit (PLC) splitter chip market growth is due to the demand for high-performance optical communication networks, technology advancements, and the expansion of telecommunication and data center infrastructure.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



1x2 PLC Splitter

1x4 PLC Splitter

1x8 PLC Splitter

1x16 PLC Splitter

1x32 PLC Splitter

Others



By Technology:



Fused Biconical Taper (FBT) PLC Splitter

Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) PLC Splitter



By Application:



Telecommunications

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH)

Data Centers

CATV Networks

Others



By End-User:



Telecom Operators

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Enterprises

Residential Users



By Fiber Type:



Single-mode Fiber PLC Splitter

Multimode Fiber PLC Splitter



By Sales Channel:



Direct Sales

Distributor Sales



By Price Range:



Low-end PLC Splitters

Mid-range PLC Splitters

High-end PLC Splitters



By Component:



PLC Splitter Chip

Packaging and Enclosures

Connectors and Adapters



By Distribution Channel:



Online Sales

Offline Sales



By End-Use Industry:



Telecommunications

IT and Networking

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Others



Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA.



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Fujikura Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Finisar Corporation

Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.

O-Net Technologies Group Ltd.

Go!Foton

NTT Electronics Corporation

Senko Advanced Components

FiberHome Technologies Group

OptoTest Corporation

Huihong Technologies Limited

Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure (Rosenberger OSI)

Nexans S.A.

YOFC (Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.



