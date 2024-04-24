Germany Arrests 7 Suspects Of Plotting Terrorist Attacks With ISIS

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Wednesday, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office accused seven foreign nationals of involvement with ISIS Khorasan, alleging their involvement in planning terrorist attacks in Germany and Western Europe.

The accused individuals, citizens of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, entered Germany via Ukraine after the Russia-Ukraine war began in spring 2022. They formed a terrorist cell alongside another Dutch ISIS member.

The suspects, identified as Ata Alif, a Turkmenistan citizen; Mohammad Shahjah Alif, Nouraldin K., Shamshad N., Saeed S., Rabani Z., Tajikistan citizens; and Abrarjan K., a Kyrgyzstan citizen, are also accused of founding a terrorist organization.

According to the statement, the suspects intended to carry out major attacks in Germany and Western Europe but had no specific plans.

The suspects, arrested last July, were in contact with ISIS Khorasan, claiming responsibility for the deadly shooting in Moscow last month, which left at least 137 dead.

The statement indicates the accused individuals had regular meetings to discuss their intentions and search for potential attack locations in Germany.

Since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, ISIS has escalated its operations and attacks throughout the region, posing a significant security threat. The group is now considered the primary security challenge to the Taliban regime.

This poses a major security concern, as ISIS seeks to assert its presence and influence amidst the shifting dynamics in the region.

