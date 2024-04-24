(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech stocks issues a new edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast .

Host Dawn Van Zant talks to Jason Birmingham, CEO and President of ABOUND Energy Inc. (CSE: ABND ) (OTC: ZAIRF ) (FSE: 0E9) about the journey to date and the potential future markets for his patented ZaerasTM long-duration energy storage technology.

ABOUND specializes in developing scalable, environmentally friendly, long-lasting energy technology. Their patented ZaerasTM long-duration energy storage technology , leveraging zinc-air chemistry, guarantees the storage and on-demand delivery of electricity without the limitations or environmental risks associated with current market leaders.

Jason explains how Zaeras can address grid stability and create greater efficiency in the energy cycle.

"I feel this industry is compelling for investors to look at. Our technology truly brings on side all the green and solar facilities that are out there, and makes them less susceptible to financial turmoil. A lot of that energy that's being produced specifically for wind is being done at night time and solar obviously during the day, and those aren't the peak times when energy is needed. So the long duration energy storage market is seriously an important component in allowing the energy that's normally just unfortunately thrown off and dispensed; which is about 30%. We are able to capture it."

Jason also shares some of the key benefits of the technology; its safety and cost efficiency.

"The total addressable market for this long- duration storage market is in excess of billions of dollars. It's a significant market and it's constantly changing because people are unable with current incumbent technologies to satisfy the needs; both from a safety perspective and a fiscal perspective."

When asked how long their storage capacity is he said up to 24 hours with the potential to exceed hundreds of hours.

He also discusses his vision and recent milestones for the company including its first revenue deal with Azul Energy Inc.

About podcast host: Dawn Van Zant - Founder of Investorideas

Dawn Van Zant is a female pioneer in the financial markets sitting in every seat as a trader, a broker, IR and PR before finally starting Investorideas. She has been featured in interviews in Business Week, CNN Financial TV, CBS Market watch radio and other financial publications online, radio and print, talking about renewable energy, water and homeland defense stocks.

She has also been a Board member of One Spirit non-profit for over 14 years, supporting the Lakota people of the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is a platform for investing ideas. We publish breaking stock news, stock research, guest posts and create original top rated investing podcasts, plus sector tag articles featuring up and coming companies and industry leaders. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the Crypto Corner Podcast , Play by Play Sports Podcast , Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move Podcast , Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast , Exploring Mining Podcast , Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast . We also create free investor stock directories for AI and tech, biotech, cannabis, cleantech, crypto, defense, gaming, health and wellness, mining, oil and gas, sports and water. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

