Mohit Malik Happy To Work On TV, OTT Or Movies: Don't Want To Limit My Work, He Says

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Mohit Malik has worked across media including television and OTT, and is now set to embrace the big screen with Abhishekh Kapoor's upcoming project. He said he is happy to work in TV, digital space and in movies as he doesn't want to be limited to just one platform.

Mohit said: "I am really excited and looking forward to the release of [Chamak] Season 2. My character has evolved from the previous season, and people are going to see a different side of Guru. The storyline is more intense and gripping.”

“It is going to be more about revenge, with a lot of music to it. I can't wait for the audience to watch it."

Mohit made his mark in the OTT space with projects like 'Cyber Waar' and his recent work on 'Chamak'.

For the actor, the platform doesn't matter.

“It's all about the content. If the script is compelling, I'm happy to work in television, OTT, or movies. I don't want to be limited to just one platform. Each one offers a vast audience, and for me, building that connection with viewers is my goal. I want to establish a better connection with the audience, I am open to working on all three mediums."

"I've been fortunate to connect with audiences across different platforms. Now, I'm excited to explore even more opportunities across all these platforms. I'm thrilled to be venturing into films and connecting with that audience as well."