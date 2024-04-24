US Congress enacts laws aiming at TikTok's relation with China

(MENAFN) The United States Congress recently approved legislation that imposes stringent requirements on the popular social media platform TikTok, compelling it to sever its connections with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or risk being banned within the country. President Joe Biden swiftly announced his intention to sign the bill into law, signaling bipartisan support for measures aimed at addressing national security concerns associated with Chinese-owned tech companies operating in the US.



The legislative move represents a significant warning to TikTok, which boasts immense popularity among American users, urging it to disentangle itself from its Chinese affiliations. The decision is part of a broader legislative package encompassing various provisions, including aid allocation to nations like Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Amid escalating tensions between the US and China, the scrutiny on TikTok underscores the broader geopolitical implications of technology ownership and data security.



President Biden, amid his reelection campaign preparations, conveyed his apprehensions regarding TikTok during discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier in April, signaling the administration's stance on addressing potential threats posed by foreign-controlled social media platforms. The passage of the legislation underscores the government's proactive stance in safeguarding national interests while navigating complex international relations dynamics.



TikTok swiftly responded to the congressional decision, denouncing the potential ban as a violation of freedom of expression for its vast user base of 170 million Americans. The company's resistance reflects the high stakes involved in the legislative push and underscores the broader debate surrounding digital privacy, censorship, and national security.



If enacted, the legislation would compel ByteDance to divest its ownership of TikTok within a year, failing which the app would face removal from prominent distribution platforms such as Apple and Google stores in the US. The impending regulatory measures underscore the intensifying scrutiny facing Chinese-owned tech entities in the US market, reflecting broader efforts to mitigate risks associated with foreign influence on American digital infrastructure.

