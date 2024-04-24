Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengaluru Gears Up For Voting On April 26 With Enhanced Security Measures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru is braced for the upcoming polls on August 26, with extensive preparations to ensure a smooth voting process for an electorate of over 1 million. District Election Officer Tushar Girinath, alongside Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, outlined the arrangements in a recent briefing at the Malleswar BBMP office.

The city district and BBMP have mobilized resources to accommodate 1,01,27,869 registered voters, comprising 52,16,091 men, 49,09,958 women, and 1,820 belonging to sexual minority groups. Special attention is being given to 31,173 disabled voters and 1,60,232 young voters, with arrangements like free transport and dedicated polling booths.

A vast network of 8,984 polling stations has been set up under BBMP's supervision, with 2,003 marked as sensitive. To enhance transparency, half of these booths will feature webcasting systems. Security is a top priority, with 11,793 CAPF personnel deployed to maintain order at sensitive locations.

Voters are encouraged to report any irregularities by dialling 112. With 9,397 police constables and additional home security personnel on duty, the city is under stringent surveillance. Special measures include a ban on alcohol sales from August 24 until midnight of the 26th and a prohibition on public gatherings 48 hours before polling ends.

Highlighting the innovative steps taken this election, Girinath announced 224 themed polling booths designed to increase voter turnout. This includes 140 'Sakhi' booths and dedicated stations for disabled and youth voters in each assembly constituency.