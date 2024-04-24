Qatar: Hamas To Remain In Doha If 'Useful' For Gaza War Mediation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Qatar announced on Tuesday, April 23rd, that while its efforts to mediate in the Gaza war continue, Doha has no plans to close the Hamas office in Qatar. Earlier reports had suggested the possibility of Hamas leaders leaving Qatar.

Majid al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said in a press conference:“As we have always said, as long as Hamas's presence in Doha remains beneficial and positive for our mediation efforts, the group will stay here.”

Al-Ansari added that Qatar remains committed to mediating in the Gaza war, but its role will be evaluated due to frustration with attacks on its efforts.

Qatar has frequently dismissed criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding its mediation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages.

However, some Republican senators have recently proposed legislation under which if Qatar does not expel all Hamas members from its soil and refrain from using its influence to free Israeli hostages, the country's status as a non-NATO U.S. ally should be revoked.

It had previously been reported that Hamas political leaders were considering relocating their office outside of Qatar due to increasing pressure on its influence over Hamas in indirect negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Arab officials, that Hamas recently contacted two regional countries and raised the issue of its leaders' residency there. Oman is said to be one of these two countries.

According to the newspaper, if Hamas leaders leave Doha, negotiations with the group will become more complex. Qatar has hosted Hamas political bureau leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, since 2012.

