Criminal IP Collaborates With Sumo Logic For Enriching Threat Intelligence Data

Criminal IP is recognized globally as a CTI search engine service created to collect and analyze data related to IP addresses, domains, and IT assets, delivering essential threat intelligence data for organizations. In this technological partnership, Criminal IP will contribute by enriching threat intelligence data for Sumo Logic products.

The first integration developed out of this collaboration is the integration of Criminal IP with the Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM platform. Through this integration, users of Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM can utilize the Context Action feature to query IP address and domain data directly from Criminal IP and obtain a contextualized understanding of the risks associated with any detected anomalies, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to potential threats. This allows users to access real-time and detailed threat information within the Criminal IP interface whenever an IP address is identified in their cloud SIEM environment.







Following this initial integration, the second integration sees all users of Cloud SOAR being able to utilize domain scanning of Criminal IP within the platform, search for information on malicious/suspicious IP addresses, vulnerability scanning, and comprehensive analysis reports on IP addresses and domains. It is expected that such technical collaboration and product integration will enable Sumo Logic's global users to grasp business insights in a richer context.







Additionally, Criminal IP is set to integrate with Sumo Logic's Threat Intelligence platform soon. The two companies will continue to develop their collaboration through co-marketing activities, such as co-webinar and collaborative reports. For the latest news and editorial content, please visit the official websites of Criminal IP and Sumo Logic .

AI SPERA launched its global cybersecurity service, Criminal IP, on April 17, 2023, following a successful year-long beta phase. The company has established technical and business partnerships with acclaimed global security firms and educational institutions, including VirusTotal, Cisco, and Tenable.

In addition to the CTI search engine, the company provides Criminal IP ASM, an attack surface management solution with a U.S. patent for its IP-based Security Control Method and System. With Criminal IP ASM, users have dashboard access to automatically monitored assets exposed to the attack surface.

Criminal IP is available in five languages (English, French, Arabic, Korean, and Japanese), providing a powerful and accurate CTI search engine for users worldwide. Users also can easily access the search engine service through Criminal IP: AI-based Phishing Link Checker Chrome Extension .