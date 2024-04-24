Kuwait Crude Oil Up USD 1.95 Tues. To USD 89.12 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil went up by USD 1.95 during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 89.12 per barrel compared with USD 87.17 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday. Benchmark Brent futures increased by USD 1.42 to USD 88.42 pb and West Texas Intermediate climbed by USD 1.46 to USD 83.36 pb. (end) km

