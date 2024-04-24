Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Up To About 461,940 Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 24, 2024 amount to about 461,940 invaders, including another 880 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,242 enemy tanks (+1 in the past day), 13,928 armored combat vehicles (+12), 11,808 artillery systems (+43), 1,048 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 771 air defense systems (+2), 348 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,439 unmanned aerial vehicles (+32), 2,117 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,892 motor vehicles (+47), and 1,944 special equipment units (+8).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 101 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past day.