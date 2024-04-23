Uzbekistan, UK Sign Declaration On Comprehensive Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TASHKENT, Apr 24 (NNN-UzA) – Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and his British counterpart, David Cameron, signed a declaration on comprehensive cooperation, yesterday.
Cameron arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit, the first by a British Foreign Secretary to the country, since Jan, 1996.
“Our conversation was both fruitful and informative, which allowed us to identify key tasks aimed at strengthening Uzbek-British relations in all spheres,” Saidov said, in his telegram channel, after a bilateral meeting.
Focusing on building economic ties, both sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on regional and international relations and infrastructure.– NNN-UzA
