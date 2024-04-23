Papua New Guinea region experiences 5.3-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, at 0759 GMT, the Papua New Guinea region was jolted by an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale, as reported by the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences. This seismic event, while not uncommon in the region known for its geological activity, nonetheless garnered attention due to its significant magnitude.



The earthquake's epicenter was initially determined to be situated at a depth of 81.2 kilometers, located at coordinates of 6.19 degrees south latitude and 147.20 degrees east longitude. These coordinates place the epicenter within the vicinity of Papua New Guinea, an area prone to seismic activity due to its position along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates intersect and often result in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.



The magnitude of 5.3, while categorizing the earthquake as moderate, indicates the release of considerable energy beneath the Earth's surface. Depth is another crucial factor to consider, as earthquakes occurring at greater depths may have less intense surface shaking compared to those closer to the surface. Nonetheless, even moderate earthquakes can potentially cause damage to infrastructure and pose risks to communities, particularly in areas with vulnerable structures or populations.



Monitoring agencies like GFZ play a vital role in providing real-time data and analysis of seismic events, aiding in disaster preparedness and response efforts. Through their observations and assessments, authorities and communities can better understand the nature of the earthquake and its potential implications, enabling them to implement necessary safety measures and mitigate risks effectively.



As the region continues to experience seismic activity, ongoing monitoring and research remain essential for enhancing resilience and reducing the impact of earthquakes on both lives and livelihoods in Papua New Guinea and neighboring areas.

MENAFN23042024000045015839ID1108127516