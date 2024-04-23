First Auction For Solar Power Plant To Be Held In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The Energy Ministry announces an auction for the design,financing, construction and operation of a 100 MW solar power plantin Gobustan region, Azernews reports, citing theministry.

The purchase of electricity to be produced at the station isguaranteed by the state in accordance with the law "On the use ofrenewable energy sources in the production of electricity".

The auction is conducted by the auction commission in the formof an open auction in accordance with the "Rule for the selectionof electricity producers in the area of renewable energy sources",in the form of qualification qualification (RFQ) and request forproposals (RFP) stage.

From April 30, companies interested in participating in theauction are requested to request a qualification certificate byapplying to the [email protected] e-mail address. In the e-mail,the name of the company requesting the qualification qualificationdocument, which country it belongs to, the name, surname, position,e-mail address and telephone number of the company representativemust be mentioned. The qualification eligibility determinationdocument will be presented to the applied companies starting fromMay 7.

The auction participants must submit the information related tothe evaluation of qualification compatibility to the competentauthority in 2 copies by June 14.

The stage of determining eligibility for the specialty ends onJuly 12.

For more information: +994 12 525 96 31