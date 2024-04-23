Nora Fatehi Talks About Photographers 'Zooming In' On Her Bu*T And Other Body Parts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Keeping up with social media and paparazzi culture has become essential to an

actor's

life today. Their amusing interactions with cameras frequently make headlines and go viral. However, numerous female performers have recently called them out for being invasive and focusing on their

body.

Mrunal Thakur recently turned down photographers at an award ceremony when they requested her to stand in the rear. Palak Tiwari also admonished the photographers for photographing her from behind despite her plea not to. However, Nora Fatehi, who has frequently

been photographed,

needs to

be more concerned about the paparazzi culture.

In an interview with News18, Nora talks about paps conduct, saying,

“I guess

they've

never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is. The media

doesn't

just do it to me and other female actors. Maybe they

don't

zoom into their bu*t because

it's

not exciting

but

they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think

that

there's

nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?”

Conversations about her going under the knife frequently make news. However, Nora claims that she never allows discussions about her physique to bother her.

In fact,

she admits to being incredibly comfortable in her skin.



“These are

unfortunately

the things that trend on social media.

They're

just playing the social media algorithm game.

I'm

blessed

with a [good] body

and

I'm

proud of it and my assets.

I'm

not ashamed of it,”

says the actor.

So, how does she handle this part of the media?

"Their (photographers')

aim for zooming in may be incorrect, but that is a separate debate.

I

can't

take

everyone

and give them a lesson.

But I still move the way I do, and

I'm

really

comfortable in my body,"

says the actor, who will next

be seen

in Be Happy and Matka.

Nora has been nicknamed a glam diva for her hot dance routines, including Dilbar, Kusu, Kamariya, O Saki Saki, and Jedah Nasha.

In fact,

she recently stated that being an eye candy was a notion she sought to dispel, particularly on the sets of Madgaon Express.

In response, she says,

"I believe that beauty and ignorance are in the eye of the beholder."

Many

of the

individuals I deal with enjoy my narrative, how I got started, what I contributed to the

business,

and my brand. Some individuals may be unfamiliar with me, and it may take some time for them to

strike up a conversation. However, everyone

I've

worked with has always treated me with

a lot of

respect, which I appreciate. They know

I'm

really

serious about what I do, and my work ethic is excellent."