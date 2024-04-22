US 'Strongly Encourages' India To Uphold Human Rights Obligations (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In remarks that are bound to create diplomatic tensions between India and the United States, the latter has urged New Delhi to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments. The remarks came during a briefing by Senior Bureau Official for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Ambassador Robert Gilchrist following the launch of the 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.

The report claims to have identified notable human rights concerns, such as credible accounts of arbitrary and unlawful killings, including extrajudicial executions, as well as assaults on press freedom. Additionally, it highlights that the government has taken minimal credible measures to address and hold accountable officials implicated in human rights violations.



When quizzed by a journalist on how the United States will act against its 'very strategic partner', Ambassador Gilchrist emphasized the ongoing dialogue between the United States and India concerning democracy and human rights issues. The ambassador highlighted the importance of upholding human rights obligations and commitments, urging India to take decisive action in this regard.

Ambassador Gilchrist underscored the regular consultations held between the two nations, emphasizing the inclusion of civil society representatives from both the U.S. and India to provide diverse perspectives. These inputs play a crucial role in shaping the Human Rights Report.

Furthermore, the ambassador urged the Indian government to engage in frequent consultations with civil society organizations representing various segments of the population. This engagement is seen as vital not only for dialogue but also for fostering meaningful engagement on human rights issues.

"What I will say is the US and India regularly consult at the highest levels on democracy and human rights issues. We strongly encourage and urge India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments. We also regularly meet with civil society representatives, both in the US and India, to hear their perspectives, and those sorts of perspectives inform the Human Rights Report. And we encourage the Government of India to consult and meet regularly with civil society organizations representing a diversity of people. So there are a number of steps. It remains a key component of our -- not just our dialogue but in terms of our engagement with India," he said.