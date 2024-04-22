Central Park Towers, DIFC Attains LEED Gold Certification, Leading The Way In Green Building Innovation

(MENAFN- Mid-East) -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />Central Park Towers, DIFC proudly announces its achievement of LEED Gold Certification with an outstanding score of 75 points. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

“We are proud to announce our achievement of LEED Gold Certification, demonstrating our continuous dedication to fostering a healthier, more sustainable environment for our tenants, community, and future generations. LEED-certified buildings not only encourage cost savings but also enhance efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and promote well-being for occupants and visitors alike.”, said Holly Smith – Director – Property Management of Central Park Towers, DIFC.

Central Park Towers, DIFC achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work.

“The work of innovative building projects like Central Park Towers, DIFC is a fundamental driving force in transforming the way our buildings are built, designed and operated,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC.“Buildings that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, reducing operating costs and conserving resources while prioritizing sustainable practices and human health. Because of Central Park Towers, DIFC, we are increasing the number of green buildings and getting closer to USGBC's goal to outpace conventional buildings, while being environmentally and socially responsible and improving quality of life for generations to come.”

Certification is proof that buildings are going above and beyond to ensure the space is constructed and operated to the highest level of sustainability. Over 200,000 commercial and institutional projects are participating in LEED, comprising over 2 million certified square feet per day in over 186 countries and territories. Central Park Towers, DIFC joins a select group of leaders in the built environment by achieving LEED Gold Certification.

About Central Park Towers, DIFC, DIFC:

Central Park Towers, DIFC, DIFC is a booming office destination within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It is the largest single-owned office development within DIFC Free Zone, comprising an office tower, luxury residential tower and retail podiums.

Central Park Towers, DIFC, DIFC, is home to more than 190 companies and is one of the largest in DIFC with 855,682 sq ft of office space. It has three floors of retail outlets with more than 30 brands in over 100,000 sq ft (about the area of a Manhattan city block) space and has organized numerous events with local and international brands. This bespoke office complex is perfectly positioned at the entrance of DIFC, it is the best-connected building with 4 easy access points, 2 exits and within walking distance of The Gate, Downtown Dubai, and the Financial Centre Metro Station.

An impressive statement of world-class architecture within the DIFC community, it offers the ideal combination of convenience, awe-inspiring panoramic views and value, along with the highest health and safety standards, Central Park Towers, DIFC, DIFC is the most sought-after address in the Dubai International Financial Centre. On top of its prime location, this spacious office distinguishes itself with a sleek design and modern features and plenty of parking spaces. The mixed-use development has so much to offer to its tenants, including access to the gym, convenient stores, banks, restaurants, nurseries and many more facilities all within the development.

The development was a joint venture between Deyaar Development PJSC and Dubai Holding Investments under the name of Arady Developments, a limited liability company established in 2007 as a partnership between Dubai holding investments and Deyaar Development PJSC.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to transforming how buildings and communities are designed, built and operated to create thriving, healthy, equitable and resilient places that advance human and environmental wellbeing. USGBC leads market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities.