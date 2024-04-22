Hafele's Matrixbox Premium+ Redefines Drawer Systems

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Manufactured at Hafele's own factory in Kenzingen, Germany, MatrixBox is a unique drawer system which operates smoothly, opens swiftly and closes with precision and offers a tactile luxury where every operation reflects its superior build quality and usability.



The MatrixBox Premium+ drawer system features a fully flushed design which enables a visual aesthetic that is seamless and in sync with your overall design theme. Our patented runner design ensures an enhanced soft close experience and a smoother installation process. The Push-to-open technology for handle-less drawers is enabled by the MatrixBox Premium drawer system.





This system supports 35 kg and 50 kg applications, whereas the MatrixBox Premium+ drawer system supports 40 kg and 70 kg applications and are available in Metallic Anthracite, Metallic Silver and White finishes, offering a versatile solution that caters to a wider range of application requirements. Suitable for installation in kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and home offices, as well as commercial and industrial environments, the MatrixBox drawer system is a robust, functionally efficient and a seamlessly aesthetic solution.



About Hafele

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs - from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.



