Kuwait Participates In Umrah Forum In Al-Madinah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Consul in Saudi Arabia, and its permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Muhammad Al-Mutairi, confirmed Monday the consulate's keenness to harness all efforts that contribute to serving the pilgrims and visitors of Mecca.

This came during the participation of Kuwait's consulate and Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the Omrah and Visitation Forum held in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

In a statement, Al-Mutairi told KUNA that this would happen by developing integrated plans systems concerned with enriching the pilgrims' experience before their arrival until they complete their rituals in every way.

Al-Mutairi stressed the importance of active participation in the forum, including dialogue sessions and workshops, to benefit from the discussions and apply them within the framework of practical plans, as well as viewing the latest innovative and sustainable services and solutions provided by various companies in the field of Umrah.

He also affirmed the importance of the ministry's participation in this important forum to learn about the latest services and facilities for Umrah performers and visitors.

Al-Mutairi praised the efforts provided by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by launching development initiatives that contribute to raising the quality levels of services provided in light of the increasing numbers of Umrah pilgrims and visitors, and this comes within the Kingdom's vision 2030.

Later on today, the first edition of Umrah and Visitation Forum will begin, which is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in partnership with (The Guests of Al-Rahman Service Program) one of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs, and with the participation of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs. (end)

