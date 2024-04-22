UAE rejects baseless accusations, confirms commitment to peace in Sudan

(MENAFN) In a letter addressed to the Security Council, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delivered a clear and unequivocal rejection of what it deemed to be baseless accusations made by Sudan's Permanent Representative. Characterizing the allegations as false and unsubstantiated, the UAE underscored its commitment to combating the spread of misinformation and false narratives, particularly concerning the ongoing conflict in Sudan. The timing of these allegations, coming a year into the conflict, was portrayed as a deliberate attempt to evade responsibility and undermine international efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Sudan.



The UAE reiterated its unwavering dedication to supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Sudan. Emphasizing a proactive stance, the UAE pledged to continue collaborating with all relevant stakeholders and supporting any processes geared towards placing Sudan on a trajectory towards sustainable peace. Central to this commitment is the UAE's endorsement of efforts aimed at fostering a national consensus to facilitate the establishment of a civilian-led government. By aligning itself with endeavors aimed at achieving a permanent settlement, the UAE positioned itself as a staunch advocate for stability and progress in Sudan, reaffirming its role as an active participant in regional peace-building initiatives.

