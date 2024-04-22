Cloudsoft Expands Application Migration Practice To Include Application Observability Across Aviatrix And New Relic

(MENAFN- Pressat) Proven AWS cloud migration practice in the UK market will help customers correlate layer 3 network activity with application workload patterns to simplify incident management and resilience.

[Edinburgh, Scotland, April 22nd 2024] Cloudsoft, an application management software solution provider and application migration and modernisation service provider, and proven AWS technology partner, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Aviatrix, the cloud networking expert. Leveraging Cloudsoft's historic focus on application management with its AMP, Application Management Platform, and its growing application migration practice that focuses on helping UK customers migrate workloads to the AWS Cloud and then modernise them, Cloudsoft will now offer a new service line, integrating Aviatrix network data published via the brand new Aviatrix Network Insights API launched last week, with the leading application management platforms. Its first deliverable service line is to connect customers using New Relic, leveraging the Aviatrix Network Insights API.

“We've focused on application discovery, orchestration and management for almost a decade,” said Ross Gray, CEO, Cloudsoft .“Our Application orchestration service Cloudsoft AMP, is available in the AWS Marketplace, and simplifies the orchestration and deployment of infrastructure and application resources both in AWS CloudFormation JSON, and in Hashicorp Terraform. As we have engaged in dozens of customer application migration projects, it became apparent that post migration, customers want better end-to-end observability of their cloud workloads. During incident management, Cloud Operations teams and App Development teams want simpler ways to know the state of the underlying network run by the Network team. Before last week, that network insight was often locked in Network management consoles, not callable by the best app monitoring tools. In evaluating the new Network Insights API from Aviatrix, our engineers realised we could leverage our experience of Application Management in general, of New Relic in particular, to leverage insights from Aviatrix for customers. Last year our engineering team completed the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) certification, which qualified their networking skills. Now, we can add the connection of Aviatrix to a leading APM tool, an extension of our migration services.”

“We're pleased to add Edinburgh-based Cloudsoft as a new integration partner using the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform,” said Tim Larder, Director of Sales for UK and Ireland, Aviatrix .“Cloudsoft, Aviatrix, and New Relic all service UK clients in financial services, government, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and defence industry systems. Working together, I believe we can help customers migrate applications to the cloud faster and gain faster diagnosis of application performance with the network performance telemetry we provide in Aviatrix CoPilot. Our new Network Insights API is designed to unleash the power of integrators like Cloudsoft to bring customers greater operational insight, more quickly. We're also delighted Cloudsoft is an approved subcontractor for AWS Professional Services. This partnership is a win-win, and makes our new partnership with New Relic, a richer combination for our UK customers using Aviatrix and New Relic. We're particularly delighted with the speed of innovation and collaboration we secured from the New Relic team in bringing this integration template to market. Our European customers will immediately benefit.”

