ARMSTRONG CELEBRATES 90TH ANNIVERSARY

(MENAFN- Mid-East) As Armstrong Fluid Technology celebrates its 90th anniversary – and approximately 50 years of operation in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region – it reaffirms its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental sustainability.

Dubai, UAE: Armstrong Fluid Technology marked its 90th anniversary this April, celebrating a significant milestone of longevity and innovation in the fluid-flow systems industry. Since its founding in Toronto, Canada, in 1934 by Samuel Allan Armstrong, the company has expanded from the challenges of the Great Depression to become a leader in its field.

Armstrong operates eight manufacturing facilities across four continents, and 13 global sales offices – including one in Dubai – showcasing its global reach and commitment to excellence in design, engineering, and manufacturing.

The year 1952 saw the company, under the leadership of James Allan Cary Armstrong, adopt a series of strategic initiatives that reshaped its operations and facilitated international growth. These initiatives have been fundamental to Armstrong's development and success on a global scale. Armstrong has held a presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region since the 1970s – since then, it has continuously upheld its commitment to quality, efficiency, and product innovation.

Charles Armstrong, the current Chairman, underscores the company's dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental sustainability.“Innovation and a focus on customer experiences remain at the heart of what we do,” he says. Armstrong is also committed to sustainability and social responsibility, working towards reducing the carbon footprint of its operations and those of its customers.“We are proud of our contributions to sustainability and the positive impact our optimization focus has had through our work,” he adds.

Over its 90-year history, Armstrong has contributed to numerous iconic buildings and projects worldwide. This includes several high-profile projects in the MEA region, such as the United Arab Emirates' Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA), the GAC Logistics Park, and Qatar's Park Hyatt Doha. Despite changes and growth, the company's commitment to its founding values remains strong.

The anniversary was celebrated by Armstrong employees globally, with events reflecting the diverse cultural traditions of its international teams. Local celebrations were a nod to both the company's rich history and its future aspirations. The MEA team joined the global celebration, gathering at the office to celebrate with colleagues from the United Kingdom and Central Europe (CE) regions in a combined online ceremony. As the employees in the MEA region were observing Ramadan, celebratory items were packaged to be taken home and shared after sunset.

“As Armstrong Fluid Technology looks to the future, we remain dedicated to advancing intelligent fluid-flow technology, maintaining high standards of customer service, and promoting sustainability in our practices,” Charles Armstrong stated.

About Armstrong Fluid Technology:

With eight manufacturing facilities on four continents, and employees around the world, Armstrong Fluid Technology is known as an innovator in the design, engineering and manufacturing of intelligent fluid flow equipment, control solutions and optimization technologies.

In the shift toward digitalization and integration of fluid-flow systems, Armstrong leads the industry. With advanced solutions that leverage edge computing, IoT, machine learning, digital twin technology and demand-based control, Armstrong provides and protects efficiency in building mechanical systems, approaching energy optimization as a whole-building challenge and advancing the practice of full lifecycle management. Focusing on HVAC, Plumbing, Gas Transmission and Fire Safety applications, we provide energy-efficient, cost-effective solutions and performance management services to building and facility professionals around the world.

Armstrong Fluid Technology is committed to sustainability. In 2019, Armstrong signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, a program launched by the World Green Building Council. As a signatory to the program, Armstrong has pledged to ensure that all its offices and manufacturing facilities operate at net-zero carbon by the year 2030.