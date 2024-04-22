Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Did Wild Card Entry Pooja Krishna Quit The Show?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 is making a huge impression in the entertainment sector due to its expanding popularity. Unfortunately, according to the latest reports, Pooja Krishna, one of the wild card entries, has quit the competition. She left the show owing to health issues, notably back problems that necessitated medical attention. She had previously been bedridden due to a disc problem, so this isn't her first experience. The recurrence of the agony has forced her to leave the show to seek medical attention.

The current season of Bigg Boss has taken an intriguing turn with the addition of six additional wild card contestants to the house. Among them are Sai Krishna, best known for his online character as a secret agent; actor Abhishek Sreekumar; anchor Nandana; LGBTQ activist Abhishek Jayadeep; anchor Pooja Krishna; and DJ Sibin.



Their arrival has injected new energy and dynamics into the show, increasing its entertainment value and capturing the audience's attention. Meanwhile, Jaanmoni Das evicted from the show on Saturday( April 20).



