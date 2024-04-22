Mannai InfoTech earns coveted '2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year' prize

(MENAFN) Mannai InfoTech, an ICT division under Mannai Trading Company WLL, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement: winning the prestigious 2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year award for the MENAT region. This recognition highlights Mannai's steadfast dedication to excellence and its impactful role within the Google Cloud community. Mannai has been instrumental in enabling customers to leverage the benefits of cloud technology, facilitating operational efficiency, scalability, and innovation across a range of industries.



The company's outstanding commitment and expertise in its Google Cloud practice have cemented its position as a regional leader. Mannai's significant contributions to critical national projects, such as the development and implementation of enterprise-level landing zones for various public sector organizations, underscore its exceptional leadership and proficiency in delivering Google Cloud solutions.



“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” stated Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud.



“We’re proud to announce Mannai InfoTech as a 2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.” Mannai InfoTech’s Senior Vice President, Binu M R, declared.



“Our steadfast dedication to excellence, coupled with a proven track record in delivering innovative solutions, and seamless engagement with the Google Cloud team, sets us apart. At Mannai, we don’t merely adapt to industry shifts, we drive them. As we continue to shape the future of cloud services, our enduring partnership with Google Cloud will help us drive transformative and industry-leading solutions, revolutionizing the digital landscape of Qatar.”

