Ukraine War Update: 85 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 45 air strikes and 71 MLRS attacks against Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on April 22, Ukrinform reports.

In the past day, enemy air strikes targeted Kharkiv in the Kharkiv region; Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Stavky, Torske, Novosadove, Yampolivka, Ocheretyne, Soloviove, Berdychi, Stupochky, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Netailove, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske and Urozhajne in the Donetsk region; Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Vesele in the Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations on the Kupiansk axis.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times in the area of the Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 attacks outside Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka and Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks near Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to hold off the enemy near Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 23 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the area of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy the enemy did not abandon his intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro. In the past day, the enemy launched four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment, wearing down the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft struck nine areas where enemy troops and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defenders also destroyed two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles.

Ukrainian missile forces hit an enemy troop concentration area and an enemy UAV control point.