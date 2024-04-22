Israeli Raid Kills One In S. Lebanon, Hezbollah Downs Israeli Drone

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Apr 22 (NNN-NNA) – One Lebanese was killed and two others wounded yesterday, in an Israeli airstrike on a southern Lebanese village, according to Lebanese military sources.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, the casualties resulted from a raid on a house, in the centre of the south-eastern village of Kafr Kila.

The sources noted that, the Israeli forces carried out 12 airstrikes on eight border towns and villages in southern Lebanon, destroying 15 houses and damaging 25 others.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said, its fighters attacked Israeli sites of Al-Malikiyah, Misgav Am, Jal al-Alam, and the Doviv Barracks. It also stated in the evening that, it had downed an Israeli Hermes 450 drone, above the Lebanese village of Aaichiyeh in Jezzine District.

The armed group said, the Israeli drone was attacking locations in southern Lebanon. Both Hezbollah and Amal Movement are notable Shiite parties in Lebanon.

Additionally, the Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), claimed that, it bombed Israeli“Shomera” Barracks in the western sector of the Upper Galilee area with 20 Grad missiles.

Confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 433 people on the Lebanese side, including 277 Hezbollah members and 76 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.– NNN-NNA

