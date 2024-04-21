Palestinian Gov't Receives 1St Convoy Of Agricultural Aid From Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Apr. 21 (Petra) -- The Palestinian government received the first convoy of agricultural aid from Jordan on Sunday evening.Hussein Hamayel, Governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, lauded the deep-rooted Palestinian-Jordanian ties, and commended the Kingdom's support for the rights of the Palestinian people under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.The meeting was attended by Jordan's Ambassador to Palestine, Issam Bdour, Palestinian Agriculture Minister Rezq Salimia, representatives of the agriculture sector, and farmers from areas threatened with confiscation in Jericho and the Jordan Valley.Hamayel added that the Kingdom has always been a true supporter of the Palestinian people at all stages, "and we believe in the importance of strengthening the partnership between Palestine and Jordan in all fields."For his part, Minister Salimia highlighted the Palestinian government's efforts to develop the agricultural sector in Palestine and strengthen the partnership between Palestine and brotherly countries, especially Jordan.He pointed out that this grant aims to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in light of the fierce attack carried out by extremist settlers against the Palestinian people, confiscating land in favor of building more settlements, and preventing livestock breeders from exploiting pastoral lands in the Jordan Valley.He explained that Jordan has allocated 15,000 tons of grain for areas classified "C" and areas threatened with confiscation to provide all kinds of support to farmers in those areas to strengthen their steadfastness.Ambassador Bdour said: "Today we receive the first convoy provided by the Jordanian government under the directives of King Abdullah II to help the Palestinian people, in coordination with the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture."He explained that the royal gift is 15,000 tons of grain, which includes most of the West Bank governorates and benefits 266 communities, and will be distributed over 14 weeks, through the directorates of the Ministry of Agriculture.Bdour added that the target group was selected according to professional criteria and precise needs by the Ministry of Agriculture staff, in partnership with the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission and civil society organizations.