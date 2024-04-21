Israeli Occupying Forces Kill Palestinian Woman In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Apr 21 (KUNA) -- Palestine General Authority for Civil Affairs announced Sunday the martyrdom of a Palestinian woman after she was shot by occupying forces in the northern valley.

Labiba Ghannam, aged 43, has been reported deceased by the Authority to the Ministry of Health. The incident occurred at the Hamra military checkpoint in the city of Tubas, as stated in an official press release from the Authority.

The National Campaign to Recover the Bodies of Palestinian Martyrs confirmed in a press release that occupying forces detained the bodies of three martyred individuals after shooting them in Al-Khalil and the northern valley.

Occupying forces are holding 497 bodies, including 26 prisoners, 51 children, and 6 female martyrs, in refrigerators and cemeteries. Notably, these numbers do not include the detained martyrs in the Gaza Strip since October 7th, for which information is currently unavailable. (end)

