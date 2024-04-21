               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Pres. Due In Pakistan Tomorrow


4/21/2024 3:05:01 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 21 (KUNA) -- President of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi will undertake a three-day official visit to Pakistan tomorrow (Monday).
The Iranian President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials as well as a large business delegation. (end)
