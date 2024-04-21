Qais Khademi Awarded Best Muslim Boxer By Legal Blows In London

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Qais Khademi was honored as the best Muslim boxer by the Legal Blows in Birmingham, London, on April 20th.

Competing in the super flyweight category, Khademi emerged victorious among 10 nominees, while featherweight boxer Masood Abdullah, another Afghan also clinched a win, marking a historic moment for both athletes.

In an interview with Khaama Press, Khademi expressed his gratitude for being recognized as the best Muslim boxer of the year among a pool of talented athletes spanning different weight categories.

He also highlighted the rigorous competition, with each nomination featuring 10 competitors, culminating in the triumph of Khademi and Masoud, both proud Afghan nationals.

Born in Kabul and residing in London, Khademi brought his distinctive style and unwavering resilience to the ring, overcoming numerous challenges both in and out of the boxing world. His journey to this title fight was characterized by determination and skill, having previously secured and defended the IBO Inter-Continental super-flyweight title.

Looking ahead, Khademi revealed his plans for a match on June 14th, aiming to further solidify his position as a world champion.

Additionally, he disclosed intentions to collaborate with Masoud in establishing a platform for Afghan boxers in the UK, paving the way for British Afghan boxing with support from the Afghan embassy in the near future.

The Muslim Boxing Awards serve as a platform to showcase inspirational stories of perseverance in the face of adversity. It celebrates the values of dedication, courage, and integrity that define the spirit of the sport and resonate with Muslim boxers worldwide.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram