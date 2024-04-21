Nijat Abasov To Take His Next Test In Candidates Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov will play his next matchtoday in the Challengers Tournament held in Toronto, Canada, Azernews reports.

The 28-year-old grandmaster will face Rameshbabu Pragnanandha(India) in the XIV round.

The match will start at 22:30 Baku time. Abasov will play withwhite pieces.

Nijat Abasov lost in the first match between the parties -0:1.

It should be noted that the competition will end on April 22 first grandmaster in the two-round competition of 8 chessplayers will have the right to play for the Chess Crown with thecurrent world champion Ding Liren (China).