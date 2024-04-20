Qatari Talent To Be Showcased At Innovation By Design Summit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several prominent Qatari innovators and entrepreneurs will be featured as speakers and panellists at the Innovation by Design Summit at the Doha Design District in Msheireb Downtown Doha on April 24.

The summit will explore various aspects of design and its impact on society, with sessions covering topics such as biophilic design, sustainable materials, AI in content creation and business, circular design, immersive museum experiences, and the potential for a global Middle Eastern design language.

The event, being hosted by Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East, will also delve into the role of urban planning in creating people-centric cities, the interplay between technology and creativity, and the importance of designing for the experience economy and Gen Z.

Notable Qatari speakers will include: Abdulrahman al-Muftah, designer; Dana Alfardan, composer and songwriter; Fahad al-Turky, manager of Exhibitions and Programmes at Msheireb Museums; Hamad al-Amari, entrepreneur and comedian; Hamad Mubarak al-Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu; Mohammed al-Qassabi, head of Robotics and AI at Qatar Scientific Club; engineer Nayef al-Ibrahim, founding partner and CEO of Ibtechar; Shaika al-Nassr, director of the Museum of Islamic Art. Their participation will highlight the growing influence and contributions of Qatari innovators in the global design landscape.

Msheireb Properties senior director of corporate communications, Dr Hafiz Ali Abdullah, said: "Design has the power to change the world. By bringing together brilliant minds from Qatar and around the world, we want to inspire and empower the next generation of designers and innovators to create solutions that positively impact our communities and the planet."

Engineer Nayef al-Ibrahim, founding partner and CEO of Ibtechar, shared his thoughts on the role of technology in creativity: "As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of design and innovation, it is crucial to recognise the potential of technology as a tool for empowerment. By harnessing the power of AI and other emerging technologies, we can push the boundaries of creativity and develop solutions that address the challenges of our time."

The Innovation by Design Summit will culminate with the launch of the Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design, a global initiative celebrating exemplary design-driven solutions across four categories: human-centred design, sustainable design, technology-powered design, and lifestyle and luxury design. The award was created to champion design thinking as a catalyst for positive change, offering a platform for ideas that address individual, community, and global challenges.

