Japan To Invest $470M To Develop AI

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government will provide subsidies to technologycompanies to support their efforts in the development of artificialintelligence, Azernews reports, citing JapaneseEconomy, Trade and Industry Ministry.

Five companies will receive subsidies in the amount of 72.5billion yen (about $470 million). The funds are designed to providethe computing power necessary to ensure the operation of cloudservices and artificial intelligence technologies.

Among the recipients of the subsidies are telecommunicationsgiant KDDI, as well as GMO Internet Group, Sakura Internet, Rutileand Hirhreso.