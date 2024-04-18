MP: PACE Is Responsible For Spoiling Relations With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan's suspension of cooperation with the ParliamentaryAssembly of the Council of Europe at the beginning of this year waswelcome news for many anti-Azerbaijan forces.

Thus, there were a number of forces that claimed that the Westwould cut ties with Azerbaijan and that Europe would impose heavysanctions against Baku.

However, there were state officials who saw that the Azerbaijanigovernment did not violate any international law, showed a humaneapproach to all issues, and stated that unfair arguments wereraised against official Baku in the Parliamentary Assembly.

In recent days, allegations regarding Azerbaijan's resumption ofPACE activities have caused fear, especially in the Armenian media is not a secret that the tension of Azerbaijan's relations withthe West was mostly in favour of Armenia and France.

But is Azerbaijan really returning to PACE?

Speaking to Azernews, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov said in hiscomment that the reason for the deterioration of these relationswas the unjust and biased accusations of PACE officials againstAzerbaijan.

"The responsibility for spoiling relations between theParliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and Azerbaijanfalls on the other side. PACE officials unjustly applied a harshpunishment mechanism against Azerbaijan," he said.

The deputy noted that Azerbaijan was considered guilty forliberating its lands from the Armenian occupation.

"Supposedly, Azerbaijan's fault is that it liberated its landfrom occupation, and the Armenians living in Garabagh left theterritory for this reason only. This is a very ridiculous andabsurd accusation. It should be noted that no Armenian was forciblyremoved from Garabagh. They were even offered Azerbaijanicitizenship," Nasirov said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan will not ask anyone to return tothis organisation.

"The state of Azerbaijan will not ask anyone to be recalled toPACE under any circumstances. Western institutions made thismistake themselves and should correct it," said the deputy.

The deputy recalled Azerbaijan's past relations with theEuropean Parliament. He noted that the President of Azerbaijan,Ilham Aliyev, harshly criticised European parliamentarians.

"Some time ago, such unfair steps were taken in the EuropeanParliament in relation to Azerbaijan. At that time, our relationswith the European Parliament were completely severed. A littlelater, European parliamentarians came to Azerbaijan. The Presidentof Azerbaijan received them and criticised them very sharply fortheir unfair position. After that, steps were taken to restore ourrelations," he said.

Elman Nasirov noted the support of Turkiye and Georgia forAzerbaijan. The deputy said that PACE will make the finaldecision.

"Parliaments of Turkiye, Georgia, and other countries alsoappealed to PACE to reconsider its unfair decision regardingAzerbaijan. Now, as they say, the ball is in PACE's court," hesaid.

The Azerbaijani deputy drew attention to the influence of theEuropean Union on PACE. Azerbaijan's cooperation with the EuropeanUnion is at a high level.

"There may be certain effects on PACE in the European Union aswell. Because today, relations between Azerbaijan and the EuropeanUnion are at a very high level. Especially in the field of energy,our cooperation has great potential, and this potential is beingused successfully," he said.

Elman Nasirov drew attention to the meeting of the Minister ofForeign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, with therepresentative of the EU for Central Asia, Terhi Hakala. He saidthat Azerbaijan acts as a friend on fundamental issues with theWest.

"Yesterday, our Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with therepresentative of the European Union for Central Asia, and thismeeting once again proved that there are serious improvements inAzerbaijan's relations with Europe, and we take a friendly positionon fundamental issues," the deputy emphasised.

MP Nasirov said that in the future, PACE will pay closeattention to its relations with Azerbaijan.

"When these facts are taken into account, it can be consideredthat certain influence mechanisms can be implemented on theEuropean Union, the Council of Europe, and the ParliamentaryAssembly of the Council of Europe, and relevant steps can be takento review the relations with Azerbaijan and return the relations totheir normal state," he concluded.