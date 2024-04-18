CBK: USD Drops To KD 0.307

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar on Thursday dropped 0.08 percent against the Kuwaiti dinar trading at KD 0.307 and the euro went up 0.38 percent to the level of KD 0.328 compared to Wednesday's rates, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said.

The CBK reported, in its daily bulletin, that the sterling pound rose 0.23 percent to KD 0.383, the Swiss Franc, also up 0.18 percent, trading at KD 0.338 and the Japanese yen remained steady at KD 0.002.

Exchange prices, declared by the CBK, reflect average rates and not the transactions' actual ones. (end)

mke











