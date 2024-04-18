Belarusian GDP Up 4.1% In Q1 2024 - Statistics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) GDP of Belarus increased by 4.1% in January-March 2024year-on-year, the National Statistical Committee of the republicreported, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

GDP growth rates rose in March, while in January-February GDPadded 4%. According to projected parameters of the country'sdevelopment for this year, the authorities expect GDP growth by3.8%.

Experts of the Eurasian Development Bank said earlier that in2024 the Belarusian economy would grow faster than in the past tenyears. The International Monetary Fund expects the republic's GDPto grow by 2.4% by the end of the year, though previously itprojected 1.6% growth. The World Bank has also upgraded its outlookon Belarusian economy for 2024 to 1.2% growth.