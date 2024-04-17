Pizza Di Rocco Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Launch of 'Team Treats' - A Special Offering for Corporate Celebrations

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Abu Dhabi, UAE – April 17, 2024 - Pizza Di Rocco, the multi award-winning traditional Italian Pizzeria, is proud to announce the launch of 'Team Treats by Pizza Di Rocco' on its 10th anniversary. This exclusive offering is tailored specifically for companies and groups seeking to celebrate various occasions, events, and foster team bonding activities and will be available across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain.

"We are thrilled to introduce 'Team Treats by Pizza Di Rocco' as a unique way for teams to come together and share in the joys of success and camaraderie," said Peter Samaha, Founder of Pizza Di Rocco. "Our specially curated menu options, designed for teams of all sizes, ensure that every celebration is memorable and delicious."

Team Treats offers three distinct packages: Squad for 10, Club for 20, and Pro for 30 team members, each comprising a delectable assortment of pizzas, side orders, dips, and beverages. Whether commemorating office achievements, birthdays, or simply bonding over shared accomplishments, Pizza Di Rocco invites teams to elevate their celebrations with their exclusive menu offerings.

Samaha emphasized, "From promotion celebrations to project milestone completions, our bulk order menu caters to a variety of corporate events and gatherings. We understand the importance of convenience and quality in corporate celebrations, and Team Treats delivers both in abundance."

At Pizza Di Rocco, authentic Italian pizza is served — delicious, light, and crispy, straight from the oven. Each pizza boasts a traditional hand-tossed base, meticulously crafted with expert culinary techniques, and baked in their signature cupola-style oven. Topped with Italian herbs and fresh, natural ingredients, the pizzas are a testament to Italian culinary mastery.

The pizzeria exudes an authentic, rustic charm, dedicated to offering premium-quality pizzas, pastas, fresh salads, and traditional appetizers and desserts. The pizza selection features an enticing mix of classic and specialty flavors, all beginning with their carefully prepared hand-tossed dough. The dough is left to ferment for up to 48 hours, resulting in a light and crispy crust that delights the palate.

Whether opting for original white flour or whole wheat flour, the pizzas are freshly prepared and baked to perfection in their handmade cupola-style oven, each one crafted with precision and care. Topped with premium homemade ingredients, from classic favorites like homemade basil pesto and caramelized onions to fresh 100% Fior di Latte mozzarella or succulent homemade BBQ beef brisket, the pizzas consistently deliver on taste and quality.





MENAFN17042024005343011938ID1108106138