Parents Urged To Take Precautions For Children's Well-Being In Summer

Doha, Qatar: With summer approaching, experts have reminded parents to pay attention to their children's health and safety.

Chairman of Pediatrics and Director of Pediatric Emergency Centres of HMC, Dr. Mohammed Al Amri said as the summer heat intensifies over the coming months, it is essential for parents to take necessary precautions to ensure well-being of their young children.

Dr. Al Amri said as summer approaches and temperatures rise, many seek relief from the heat by heading to swimming pools and beaches. It is crucial to be aware of the potential risks associated with water activities for children.

Speaking to The Peninsula, he said swimming is a popular summer activity but poses potential dangers. Parents should always supervise their children while swimming and ensure they wear appropriate swimwear and floatation devices, depending on their age and swimming ability.

“We don't want to hear any incident of a child drowning or near to drowning,” he said, urging parents to ensure children are equipped with proper flotation devices and know basic water safety rules.

“Never leave a child unattended near the water. Always supervise your kids when they're swimming in a pool or beach or playing in the water. Secure pool gates and any entries to water sources,” said Dr. Al Amri. He added that guards around swimming pools and beaches are essential as they can act promptly and accurately in an emergency. Teaching children basic water safety rules, such as not running around the pool area, is crucial to prevent accidents.

Rising temperatures and humidity also pose various health risks, including dehydration and heat exhaustion for children.

This happens mainly due to long exposure to high temperatures, continuous activity in hot weather, or the presence of a child in a non-airconditioned vehicle.

Many steps can be taken to protect the child from severe heat-related injuries, such as keeping the child in an air-conditioned place, encouraging the child to drink water regularly, and wearing clothes in light colours made of materials that allow for sweat evaporation.

Ensure that kids are given extra rest time whenever they feel tired.

“Maintaining proper hydration is vital during the hot summer months. Encourage your child to drink ample water throughout the day and avoid exposing them to high temperatures for a long time,” said Dr. Al Amri.