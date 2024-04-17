'Encourage India And Pakistan To Avoid Escalation': US Responds To PM Modi's Remarks On Killing Terrorists

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The US has responded to the latest remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on terrorism. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said he would encourage both nations to find a resolution through dialogue, PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a political rally said \"India will not hesitate to kill terrorists in their homes\". Following their statements, Miller said the US will not meddle but, \"We do encourage both India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and find a resolution through dialogue,\" he added has repeatedly emphasised that it will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and that it cannot keep aside terrorism to improve ties with Islamabad. New Delhi has also said the onus is on Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere in which there is no terror, hostility, or violence.'India is ready to help 'incapable' Pakistan, but....': Rajnath SinghIn an interview with ANI, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention is clear, it should act decisively against cross-border terrorism MIller refrained from discussing \"sanctions\" on India over the alleged assassination plot of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said,“I am never going to preview any sanction actions, which is not to say that there are any coming, but when you ask me to talk about sanctions, it's something that we don't discuss openly”.'New India does not tolerate pain of terrorism but teaches lesson,' says PM ModiGurpatwant Singh Pannun is an India-designated terrorist and has repeatedly issued threats against India. As per the US Justice Department indictment, an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, who is currently in custody, has been charged with the murder-for-hire of Pannun case: 'Working with India to hold accountable those responsible', US saysThe US Justice Department had earlier claimed that an Indian government employee, who was not identified in the indictment filed, had recruited Gupta to hire a hitman to allegedly assassinate Pannun, which was foiled by US authorities. Last year, India formed a committee to inquire into the allegations of the foiled assassination plot.

