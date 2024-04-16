FM: Jordan Won't Be War Zone For Any Regional Conflict, And We Won't Allow Anyone To Jeopardize Its Security, 6Th, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"Whoever violates international law must be held accountable, and whoever endangers the security of the region and its peoples and international peace and security must be held accountable, and the world must act according to the same standards and tell everyone that whoever plunges the region into conflict, whoever violates international law, and whoever violates international humanitarian law will face a single unified international position," Safadi said, stressing, "This is how we protect our credibility as an international community and protect the credibility of international law, and how we prevent the expansion of conflicts and the danger they pose to everyone.""Jordan has paid the price for the conflicts taking place in the region, as Jordan now hosts 1.3 million Syrian refugees, and Jordan has done everything it can to provide them with decent living conditions, but after more than 11 years of the crisis, Jordan almost alone bears this responsibility, as no country is more concerned with achieving peace, security and stability in the region than Jordan," Safadi added.On the other hand, Safadi received phone calls today and yesterday evening from Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot, during which they emphasized the need to stop the escalation in the region.Safadi emphasized that stopping the aggression on Gaza is the main requirement for de-escalation, warning against the continuation of the aggression on Gaza and its catastrophic repercussions on regional and international peace and security.