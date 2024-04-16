FM: Jordan Won't Be War Zone For Any Regional Conflict, And We Won't Allow Anyone To Jeopardize Its Security, 5Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"We in Jordan have our own issues with Iran, and we have been clear in asking it not to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries, and to stop many practices that push towards escalation," he said."Jordan has direct issues with Iran regarding the smuggling of drugs and weapons into Jordan through the Syrian border, and those involved in smuggling operations are groups with clear links to Iran, and we have clearly informed Iran of this.""We will not allow Iran or Israel to turn Jordan into an arena for conflict," Safadi emphasized."There is also what is happening in Gaza, the unprecedented war and the amount of destruction it is causing, and the violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and this must stop, and international law must be applied according to the same standards and not double standards, and in order to prevent escalation, everyone must do their part, Iran must not escalate, Israel must not escalate, and Israel must also stop the war that pushes the entire region towards the expansion of the conflict, not only in Gaza, but what is happening in the West Bank, and the clashes on the Israeli-Lebanese border as well, so the position must be clear, the issue here is not Iran, and the focus should be on what is happening in Gaza, and on this aggression, which is unparalleled in the killing and destruction it causes.""This war killed more Palestinian children than all the wars in the world in the last four years, destroyed the infrastructure in a way we have not seen in decades, and displaced 1.7 million Palestinians, and if we really want to work for peace and de-escalation, we have to look at the whole picture, and we cannot accept that Israel violates international law without deterrence and that we treat it with different standard than everyone else."