FM: Jordan Won't Be War Zone For Any Regional Conflict, And We Won't Allow Anyone To Jeopardize Its Security, 3Rd Add

"The situation is very difficult, and this forces us to take action at the level of the difficulty of these conditions, and this action must start with stopping the aggression and must end with solving the cause of the conflict, which is the absence of prospects for achieving the two-state solution, which is irreplaceable as a way to achieve security and stability for Palestine and Israel, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is a country working for peace and has worked for peace, and we will continue our efforts," Safadi said.Safadi stressed, "The road to peace will not pass without resolving the Palestinian issue on the foundations that meet the right of the Palestinian people to a free and dignified life and an independent and sovereign state like any other people.""How can anyone imagine that there can be peace with the continued oppression of more than five million Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, living under oppression, living under deprivation, living under economic and political siege, and all that?" Safadi concluded."We are working jointly with Jordan to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the people in Gaza, this is our responsibility and our humanitarian duty, but unfortunately there is very little aid actually reaching Gaza, especially in the north of the Strip," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, lauding Jordan's efforts to improve the conditions of the people in Gaza."Jordan is establishing field hospitals in Gaza, coordinating airdrops, and we are also contributing with the German air force, and in the past weeks we have worked jointly for more efforts to establish a corridor from Jordan directly to Gaza to move forward with the delivery of aid," she said, emphasizing that the Jordanian land corridor is an opportunity to improve the situation in Gaza and an opportunity for more aid to reach the Strip."Jordan is doing a lot for the Palestinians in Gaza, for Syrian and Palestinian refugees, and for many years, in order to support Jordan and help it bear this great financial and economic burden, Germany has decided to allocate 20 million euros to the World Food Program (WFP) and an additional 5 million euros to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to improve the conditions of refugees in Jordan," she said."We witnessed an unprecedented attack by the Iranian regime on Israel, and this attack puts the entire region on the brink of the abyss, and Iran, through this dangerous behavior, is playing with the fate of the people of the region in the Near and Middle East, and this military escalation will have consequences," she said.