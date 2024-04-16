FM: Jordan Won't Be War Zone For Any Regional Conflict, And We Won't Allow Anyone To Jeopardize Its Security, 2Nd Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"The West Bank is boiling; there are ongoing Israeli measures that escalate the situation in the West Bank, there are land confiscations, there is increasing settlement, there are military operations against Palestinians, and there is also settler terrorism, which since last Friday has killed 7 Palestinians and injured more than 70, and led to the destruction of dozens of houses," Safadi said."What we must all work for is to stop all forms of escalation and stop this destructive war on Gaza, and to emphasize that what is happening in the West Bank is also a danger that cannot be accepted and another aggravating factor that must be stopped," he stressed."There is a people being subjected to a vicious war; there are children dying of hunger; there is a whole society being destroyed, and this will not achieve security and will not achieve peace, neither for Israel, nor for Palestine, nor for the entire region," he said.Safadi lauded Germany's role in addressing the humanitarian catastrophe and bringing aid into Gaza."There is a famine in Gaza simply because Israel prevents the entry of aid and uses starvation as a weapon, and this must end, and infants must not die of thirst, and women must not die because there is no medicine for them," he said, stressing that this situation violates all international laws and violates all humanitarian values and must stop."We are ready to continue working with Germany to confront this disaster and we in Jordan are ready to open a direct supply line from Jordan to Gaza. We can send more than 500 trucks to Gaza daily, but the question is when these trucks reach the crossings in the north, who will receive them? The United Nations should be responsible for receiving and distributing aid, which it does not do because Israel prevents it, and the United Nations requires guarantees for its security and the security of its employees, and this must be achieved, and it cannot allow relief workers to be exposed to the killing of employees of the World Central Kitchen over the past weeks," he added.Safadi emphasized that the aid so far is minimal and does not meet the needs of the Palestinians. According to UN estimates, Gaza needs 800 trucks per day, and the rate of entry of trucks has not reached 8 trucks per day since October 7."We will continue to work with Germany and our partners to deliver even the minimum life requirements for children and women, and for the 2.3 million Palestinians who are facing real famine," he said.